Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 1,225 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLMT. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

