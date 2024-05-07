Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,631 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,631 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

TGT stock opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

