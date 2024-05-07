Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

RTX stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.