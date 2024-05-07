Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,749 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,765,000 after acquiring an additional 674,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,004 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.