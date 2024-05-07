Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.68% from the company’s current price.

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

Shares of SHLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,472. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,411 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

