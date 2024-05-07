Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 5.7%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 96,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 494,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Skyharbour Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.79.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

