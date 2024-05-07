Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.90.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.67. 23,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.56. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.13.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

