Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Smith Douglas Homes to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

Smith Douglas Homes stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,581. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.