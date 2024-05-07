Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.22) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,381 ($17.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
