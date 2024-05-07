Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2134 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has increased its dividend payment by an average of 124.2% per year over the last three years. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

SQM opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

