Solvay SA (SLVYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Solvay Price Performance
Shares of OTC SLVYY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Solvay has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $15.28.
About Solvay
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.