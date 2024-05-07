Solvay SA (SLVYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Solvay Price Performance

Shares of OTC SLVYY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Solvay has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

