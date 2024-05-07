SouthState Co. (SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on May 17th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

SouthState has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

