SouthState Co. (SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on May 17th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

SouthState has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

SSB stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

