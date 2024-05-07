Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

SWN opened at $7.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,427,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

