Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after acquiring an additional 935,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,087,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 667,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after purchasing an additional 590,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3,210.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 593,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 575,092 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 130,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.