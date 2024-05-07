Spire Wealth Management Has $3.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 143,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 122,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 53,511 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. 97,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,957. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

