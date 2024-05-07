Spire Wealth Management Has $3.75 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 574.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,981,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

