Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,097 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.31. 228,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.05.

Amgen Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

