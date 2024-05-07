Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $108.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

