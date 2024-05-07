StockNews.com Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $30.21 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,119,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

