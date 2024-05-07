StockNews.com Upgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $430.86.

VRTX stock opened at $402.50 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.44 and a 200 day moving average of $400.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $1.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total value of $1,114,218.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

