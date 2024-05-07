Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,424. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

