Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,771,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10,319.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 444,334 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

