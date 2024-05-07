Summit Global Investments Sells 25,021 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,021 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in General Mills were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

