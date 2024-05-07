Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $718,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29. The stock has a market cap of $572.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

