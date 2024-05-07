Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 282 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.26. 637,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,207. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average is $126.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

