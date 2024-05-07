Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,740 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 32,749,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,176,856. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

