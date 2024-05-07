Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.54. 393,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,706. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.16.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

