Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,388,000 after buying an additional 34,457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

