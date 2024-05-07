Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 3,761 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

