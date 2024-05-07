Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.84-0.94 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 646,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

