Suzano (SUZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, analysts expect Suzano to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suzano Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,807. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

