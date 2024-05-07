TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,279,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $50,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 82,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

TRP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

