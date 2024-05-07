TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,786 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

AM opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.