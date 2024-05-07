TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

