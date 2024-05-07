Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BRCC opened at $4.02 on Monday. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 40.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

