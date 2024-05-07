Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,489. Teradata has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

