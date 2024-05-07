Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 9,353.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 82,588 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 85,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Teradata by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $537,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.