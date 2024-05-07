Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 12.7 %

NYSE:TDC traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. 2,046,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America cut Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

