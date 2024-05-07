The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.
Charles Schwab Company Profile
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
