The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

