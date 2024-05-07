The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.18

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$133.18 and last traded at C$132.56, with a volume of 1927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$132.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.95.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6246523 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20. In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total value of C$1,583,633.20. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total transaction of C$2,536,726.52. Insiders sold 57,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

