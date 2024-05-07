The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $0.96.
