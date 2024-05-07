The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.23. 8,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 90,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $755.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The RMR Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

