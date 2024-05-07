Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.01) to $0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million to $255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.68 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.02 to $0.08 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TWKS
Thoughtworks Trading Up 12.0 %
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thoughtworks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.