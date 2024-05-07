Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.01) to $0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million to $255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.68 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.02 to $0.08 EPS.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

