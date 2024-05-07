Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.91

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 56685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $651.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

