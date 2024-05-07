TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down to $1,301.63

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,301.63, but opened at $1,240.02. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $1,266.53, with a volume of 50,340 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,080.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.