TrueFi Price Tops $0.12 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. TrueFi has a market cap of $135.91 million and $11.04 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,137,908,363 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,137,908,362.6519432 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.11579473 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $12,558,739.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

