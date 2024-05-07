U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,769 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
