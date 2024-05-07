U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $681,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.