U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $784,000 in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period.

FSIG opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

