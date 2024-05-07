U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $284.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.32 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.76 and a 200 day moving average of $265.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

